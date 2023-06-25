Police: Shot Fired During Fight At NW Oklahoma City Business; No Injuries Reported

Saturday, June 24th 2023, 10:13 pm
Police said a shot was fired during a fight Saturday night at a business near Lake Hefner and Highway 74.
Oklahoma City Police confirmed the fight happened at Lighthouse Sports, Fitness and Health at 3333 W. Hefner Road. They say nobody was shot.
The manager of the facility tells News 9 that this was a private pool party and security used pepper spray once the fight broke out.
A single shot was fired into the air by someone at the party.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
