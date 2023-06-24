Cyber Tips Leads To OSBI Arresting Man Accused Of Possessing Child Pornography

By: News 9

Cyber Tips Leads To Arrest Of Man Accused Of Possessing Child Pornography

A cyber tip led to the arrest of an Oklahoma County man, authorities say.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says it was tipped off about the possible possession and distribution of child pornography, which lead the Internet Crimes Against Children unit to investigate Eric Feuerborn.

A warrant was issued for his home and what investigators found led to Feuerborn's arrest.

He's currently being held on a $105,000 bond and is facing charges of possession of child pornography and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.



