Seminole Police Officer Arrested, Facing DUI Charges

A Seminole police officer is facing charges for DUI and drunkenness.

David Young, who was off duty at the time, was arrested on Wednesday after hitting another car at a gas station in the town. Officers who responded noticed beer bottles inside his car.

“I’m going to ask you one more time,” one officer said to Young during the incident. “How much have you had to drink David?

“Nothing,” he replied.

“Nothing? So the bottles back there and the cans?”

“They’re old. You can check them. They’re old.”

In total, officers found five empty beer bottles, two empty beer cans, and one unopened beer can.

The gas station attendant reportedly told police he was letting Young “sleep it off.”

Young declined to take any field sobriety test. The officer who arrested him mentioned it was not their first time arresting another officer.

Seminole’s chief of police declined an interview due to time constraints but provided News 9 with the body camera video from the scene and the subsequent police report.