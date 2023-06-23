Woman Shot In March Dies From Her Wounds, Suspect Now Facing Murder Charges

A 58-year-old man is now looking at time in prison. He's accused of killing a 61-year-old woman. News 9 first brought you this story in March, now the Oklahoma City Police Department is releasing new information about the investigation.

After 3 months, Teresa Zigray died from her gunshot wounds.

On the evening of March 26th, police say they responded to a double shooting at a house around Southwest 26th Street.

"There were three people inside the residence two people began arguing, and a male just took out a gun and shot the two and left the scene," said Sgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department.

This is why police later arrested 58-year-old Terry Lane, accused of shooting Zigray and 49-year-old Jeremy Ellis.

"The two people arguing have been in a previous relationship," said Knight.

According to court documents, Zigray and Ellis were inside her bedroom when Lane busted through the doorway holding a black revolver.

The affidavit says Zigray was shot in the head, and hand Ellis was shot in the neck and finger.

Lane has previously been convicted of driving under the influence, aggravated assault and battery upon a police officer, pointing a firearm at another, felon possessing a firearm, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Police tell us the charges against Lane will be updated to reflect murder charges.