Local Church Hosts Community Baby Shower

It’s a community baby shower, hosted by the Greater Mount Olive Church, time to get some gifts but more importantly get some much-needed information.

What started as an idea to help single mothers and families quickly grew.

“I started calling and in these phone calls, I found, one vendor would tell me about another vendor and the programs they offered,” said baby shower coordinator, Belinda Bowen.

With every phone call she made, the event got bigger.

“We went from two vendors to over 20 vendors,” said Bowens.

Vendors providing resources, even the church was unaware existed.

“I found out that there is a program for dads. That was amazing. I have never heard of a program that offered services to dads,” said Bowens.

Everything from childcare, child security, even legal information and help addressing issues typically not addressed in some communities.

“There is a lack of knowledge involving postpartum depression and or depression or anxiety during pregnancy and postpartum,” said mental health provider and vendor Josette Ward.

It’s estimated that one out of seven new mothers experience postpartum depression on some level, but it is often overlooked in these communities.

“They are not sure of who to go to, who to ask, or even to let other people know how they are feeling,” said Ward.

The community baby shower is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, guests will be free to move around and visit the vendors, with childcare available while they do so.

While they are here, they will also get to participate in a drawing.

With tons of giveaways and door prizes while supplies last, with everything from diapers to clothes, car seats and even strollers. All open to the public and free to attend.

The community baby shower is an outreach project into the community. Participants do not need to register, just stop by the church during the event. For more information visit the church’s website www.gmochurch.org