Police Search For Additional Suspects In Connection To Norman Burglary

By: News 9

Police are searching for additional suspects in connection to a burglary in Norman.

Norman Police said they responded to a residential burglary Wednesday morning near West Tecumseh Road and 48th Avenue NW.

Police said the resident was alerted through their video surveillance system that four suspects forced entry into their home.

Officers were able to locate and arrest one of the suspects, Elishua Benjamin, 27, who was seen running from the residence with a firearm.

Benjamin was booked on the complaints of second-degree burglary, carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony, carrying or possessing a firearm after a previous felony conviction , possession of a controlled dangerous substance and obstructing an officer.

Police said they believe that three other suspects were possibly armed during the incident.

Officers searched the area for three hours Wednesday, but the suspects weren’t found, police said.

All of the other suspects were seen wearing dark clothing and masks during burglary, according to police.

Police ask anyone who has any information regarding this incident to contact Norman Police at (405) 321-1600 or Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-3666-STOP (7867).