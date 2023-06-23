Suspect Arrested After Multiple Violent Incidents In Oklahoma City

By: News 9

A 35-year-old man was arrested after two violent incidents took place in Oklahoma City, police said.

Oklahoma City Police said they arrested Jordan Lee Sprowl, 35, after the incidents.

Police said the first incident was an armed robbery on June 7. Two suspects allegedly stole a vehicle near Northwest 50th Street and Portland Avenue.

Police said the other incident happened on June 9 when two suspects robbed an employee at a business near North Walker Avenue and Northwest 30th Street.

Both of the suspects, including Sprowl, were arrested after a brief pursuit and foot chase, according to police.

Police said Sprowl was living in Oklahoma City on parole after being convicted of manslaughter in Missouri in 2014.

Sprowl was arrested on the complaints of conspiracy to commit a felony, robbery with a dangerous weapon, reckless driving and endangering others.