Former Oklahoma City Employee Charged With Terrorism Hoax


Friday, June 23rd 2023, 4:28 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A former Oklahoma City water department employee has been charged after threatening to sabotage the city's water supply, according to Oklahoma City Police.

Investigators said Matthew Duffy allegedly sent former coworkers photos of himself at the Hefner Water Treatment Plant, after he was fired.

Oklahoma City Police said Duffy later posted on social media, implying he disrupted the city's water supply.

According to police, Duffy also posted printed-out photos of old supervisors on the city's municipal building.

Duffy is now charged with a terrorism hoax.
