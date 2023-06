By: News 9

McClain Co. K-9 Finds $100,000 Of Oxycodone Laced With Fentanyl

A McClain County K-9, Spike, alerted to $100,000 worth of Oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl during a traffic stop on Tuesday, June 13.

The McClain County Sheriff's Office seized 20,000 counterfeit pills with an estimated street value of $100,000.

When tested, the pills came back positive for the presence of fentanyl.