Amputee Competes In Reining Horse Competition

Even with some physical challenges Alexis Mann, who grew up in Gladwin, Michigan, never understood why anything should stop her from doing what she really loves to do.

She got her first taste of horseback riding at just two years old, and she was hooked, but there was one problem from Alexis.

“At ten weeks I had two hands, at twenty I didn’t, God said ‘just kidding,’” said Mann.

It’s called amniotic band syndrome.

“It’s where amniotic wrapped around my right hand and cut off circulation and so I don’t have that right hand anymore,” said Mann.

Tragic? Not for this cowgirl.

“A local horse trainer had a bunch of reiners and stuff like that and he let me ride one of his reiners and that was pretty much it,” said Mann.

She started reining horseback riding at thirteen years old.

“When I first started reining, my balance was really like really off, but then I got better at it,” said Mann.

Now at age 20, she’s making her mark.

“Now I rein for the University of Tennessee at Martin, I’m on their division one equestrian team,” said Mann.

She’s not just competing collegially, she’s competing all over the country. She's winning and to her, there’s no disadvantage.

“It was very fortunate that I just never knew any difference,” said Mann.

In addition to reining Alexis plays basketball and volleyball.

“To me, if someone says I can’t do something, it makes me want to do it even more,” said Mann.

Her advice for us:

“Like me, I ride two handed a little differently, but I ride two handed, so even if you have to do it a little differently it’s ok,” said Mann.

The NRHA Reining Horse Association Derby runs through Sunday, for more information visit here.