Supt. Walters Recommends Changes Amid Tense Board Of Education Meeting

Thursday, June 22nd 2023, 5:46 pm
Parents, teachers and lawmakers gathered Thursday morning for a State Board of Education meeting, voicing their opinions on the current administration.
Teachers in attendance told News 9 that a Tulsa educator was assaulted and restrained when trying to enter the meeting.
During the meeting, Superintendent Ryan Walters recommended several changes, including a moment of silence in every school and displaying the Ten Commandments.
