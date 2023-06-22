National Reining Horse Derby Showcases Top Talent At State Fairgrounds

By: News 9

The National Reining Horse Association Derby, one of the most prestigious horse competitions in the country, is happening this week at the State Fairgrounds.

The finest horses and riders from across the U.S., Europe, Africa, and Asia are converging on Oklahoma City to compete for more than $1.5 Million in prize money.

Thursday is the main event which is the free-style competition.

News 9 was joined by Drake Johnson who is a world-renowned competitor, coach, and trainer to learn more about the event.



