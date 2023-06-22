Pet Caregivers Needed At Oklahoma Humane Society

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Humane Society has partnered with The Homeless Alliance and the technology platform Besty BnB to help families and their pets stay safe, connected, and together.

Besty BnB searches and connects long and short-term pet boarding options for pet owners in their time of crisis.

A pet caregiver is not looking to adopt out the animal, but to help keep the pet safe while their owner finds the support and care they need during a difficult time.

For those who are interested in becoming a Pet Caregiver, click here.



