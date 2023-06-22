EMSA Issues First Medical Heat Alert Of 2023 In OKC
Thursday, June 22nd 2023, 8:58 am
EMSA has issued its first Medical Heat Alert of 2023 after paramedics responded to five suspected heat-related illness calls in the Oklahoma City area.
EMSA recommends people take heat precautions when spending time outside.
HEAT SAFETY TIPS:
- Pre-hydration is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.
- Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.
- No alcohol or caffeine.
- If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.
- Don’t limit your use of air conditioning.
- Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.
- Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.
EMSA issues a Medical Heat Alert when paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.
EMSA’s Heat Alert will remain in effect until the temperatures or heat-related call volume decrease significantly.