Third Annual Expungement Expo To Take Place At Metro Technology Campus

The Annual Expungement Expo is taking place for the third year in a row on Saturday, June 24 at the Metro Technology Campus.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the event hosted by the Urban league of greater Oklahoma City and other justice-involved organizations.

The event is free to the public and to help those with arrests, charges, and convictions within the Oklahoma county expunge offenses.

Legal teams from all over the metro will be there to assess cases and determine if the client qualifies for expungement.

In 2022, over 100 people in Oklahoma County found jobs and housing, according to the Urban League of Greater OKC.

“It is transformational, so many of our individual who are justice involved carry shame, the expunge expo is about lifting that shame, getting to work, and saying hey we want to take you to the first steps of a new life” said Vice President of Urban League of Greater OKC, Jabar Shumate.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Springlake Campus Business Conference Center.