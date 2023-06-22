Firefighters Battle Overnight Car Fire In SW Oklahoma City

By: News 9

-

Emergency crews responded to an overnight car fire in southwest Oklahoma City.

According to police, the fire broke out around 11 p.m. on Wednesday near South Douglas Avenue and Southwest 74th Street.

Fire crews evacuated a nearby apartment complex as a precaution, but crews were able to keep the blaze from spreading.

Fire officials say a dog died in the fire and another was saved from the vehicle.

Currently, it is unclear how the blaze broke out.





This is a developing story, refresh this page for the laetst updates.





Editor's note: It was originally reported that a person was rescued from the fire. It has since been determined that it was a dog that was rescued.