First Americans Museum Celebrates The Summer Solstice

Twice a year, tribal citizens from across Oklahoma come to the First Americans Museum to witness the winter and summer solstice.

On Wednesday, clear skies gave light to the perfect view for a crowd of photographers. The setting sun was the backdrop to dancing and music from varying tribes.

“That’s really a strength of Indian country here in Oklahoma” said Adrienne Lalli Hillis, a citizen of Wyandotte Nation and community engagement director at the museum.

The mound at the museum is a true depiction of the mounds that once dotted tribal lands. Executive Director James Pepper Henry said it is the indigenous way of telling time.

“At any point in the year we can look at the mound, see where the sun sets on the mound, and have a pretty good idea what time of year it is,” Pepper Henry said.

Overall, 39 tribal nations are represented in Oklahoma. Pepper Henry said Wednesday’s solstice created an opportunity for tribal citizens to connect with their culture, and non-natives to better understand Indigenous history.

“This is a perfect opportunity for people to learn about the 39 tribes, but also perhaps be inspired to go visit the other tribal culture centers and museums to get those individual tribal stories,” he said. “But this here is a good overview of the 39 tribes here.”

Pepper Henry also emphasized despite neighboring construction, the museum is open and operating under its normal hours.