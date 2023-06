By: News 9

OKC Spark were looking for a sweep Wednesday vs the USSSA Pride, and they got it, winning 6-3.

Shortstop Delaney Spaulding hit a solo shot to tie at 2 it in the top of the 4th inning.

At the bottom of that same inning, the bases were loaded for OKC, when Michelle Moultrie came through with a grand slam.