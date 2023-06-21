Caught On Camera: Two Men Accused Of Driving Off In Metro Landscaping Business Truck

Caught On Camera: Suspected Thieves Drive Off In Metro Landscaping Business Truck

Two men are accused of stealing thousands of dollars in equipment and a truck from a metro landscaping business.

The owner of Brassfield Landscaping said his property was stolen from a job site in southwest Oklahoma City only feet from where employees were working.

The suspects triggered the camera inside the stolen truck to turn on and were on camera the entire time. One suspect led the way in a black SUV while another man sped away in a company work truck Tuesday afternoon.

“It was loaded down with lawn equipment, lawn mowers, edgers, weed eaters,” Msgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

The driver could be seen and heard talking on his phone not realizing he was being watched. Jason Brassfield was keeping tabs of the truck through GPS and called police.

“We weren’t going to intervene,” Jason Brassfield, business owner, said. “We were just trying to stay a block away.”

Brassfield said the men unloaded most of the expensive equipment in another part of the city.

“We were able to locate 90 percent of our equipment that they dumped at an apartment complex and in a creek,” Brassfield said.

The suspects eventually abandoned the truck when they realized they were being followed.

“Luckily, if we had not had the GPS and cameras,” Brassfield said. “We wouldn’t have the truck right now.”

Brassfield wants other landscaping companies to be on the alert; he said the suspects may target them.

“In the landscaping industry it’s kind of a brotherhood,” Brassfield said. “We all try to watch each other's backs all the time.”

The suspects may have gotten away this time.

“There’s been no arrests in the case although investigators do have a lot to go on,” Knight said.

If you recognize the suspects in the video contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at (405) 235-7300.