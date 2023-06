By: News 9

News 9's Sassy Mama is sharing her easy pancake mix, try it with her fresh peach topping.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups milk 2 eggs, beaten 2 tablespoon oil 2 tablespoon sugar 1 teaspoon vanilla 1/2 teaspoon salt 2 teaspoons baking powder 2 cups all-purpose flour 32-ounce wide mouth mason jar

Instructions:

Add all of the ingredients to a 32 ounce wide mouth jar. Place the lid on top and tighten. Shake until pancake mix is completely mixed. Cook pancakes in a well-greased skillet.

For more Sassy Mama recipes, visit @carynsassymamaross on Instagram.