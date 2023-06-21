Sassy Mama: Fresh Peach Topping

By: News 9

News 9's Sassy Mama is sharing her fresh peach topping recipe, perfect for pancakes.

Ingredients:

4 cups fresh peaches, peeled & rough chopped 1 tablespoon butter 1 cup sugar 1 tablespoon lemon juice 1 tablespoon corn starch 1 teaspoon vanilla

Instructions:

Put the chopped peaches in a medium sized bowl. Stir in the sugar & lemon juice. Cover and refrigerate the peaches for an hour to allow for the peach juices to release into the sugar. To make the topping: In a medium sized skillet, melt the butter and then add the peaches to the warm skillet. Stir over medium heat till the sugar is completely dissolved. In a small bowl mix together 1 tablespoon water with the corn starch to make a slurry. Stir into the peaches and continue to cook until the peaches thicken. Add vanilla. Store the peach topping in an airtight container for up to a week.





For Sassy Mama's pancake recipe, click here.

For more Sassy Mama recipes, visit @carynsassymamaross on Instagram.