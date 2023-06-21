Sassy Mama: Fresh Peach Topping


Wednesday, June 21st 2023, 4:35 pm

By: News 9


News 9's Sassy Mama is sharing her fresh peach topping recipe, perfect for pancakes.

Ingredients:

  1. 4 cups fresh peaches, peeled & rough chopped
  2. 1 tablespoon butter
  3. 1 cup sugar
  4. 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  5. 1 tablespoon corn starch
  6. 1 teaspoon vanilla

 

Instructions:

  1. Put the chopped peaches in a medium sized bowl.
  2. Stir in the sugar & lemon juice. Cover and refrigerate the peaches for an hour to allow for the peach juices to release into the sugar.
  3. To make the topping: In a medium sized skillet, melt the butter and then add the peaches to the warm skillet.
  4. Stir over medium heat till the sugar is completely dissolved.
  5. In a small bowl mix together 1 tablespoon water with the corn starch to make a slurry.
  6. Stir into the peaches and continue to cook until the peaches thicken.
  7. Add vanilla.
  8. Store the peach topping in an airtight container for up to a week.


For Sassy Mama's pancake recipe, click here.

For more Sassy Mama recipes, visit @carynsassymamaross on Instagram.
