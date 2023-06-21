Sassy Mama: Fresh Peach Topping
Wednesday, June 21st 2023, 4:35 pm
By:
News 9
News 9's Sassy Mama is sharing her fresh peach topping recipe, perfect for pancakes.
Ingredients:
- 4 cups fresh peaches, peeled & rough chopped
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon corn starch
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
Instructions:
- Put the chopped peaches in a medium sized bowl.
- Stir in the sugar & lemon juice. Cover and refrigerate the peaches for an hour to allow for the peach juices to release into the sugar.
- To make the topping: In a medium sized skillet, melt the butter and then add the peaches to the warm skillet.
- Stir over medium heat till the sugar is completely dissolved.
- In a small bowl mix together 1 tablespoon water with the corn starch to make a slurry.
- Stir into the peaches and continue to cook until the peaches thicken.
- Add vanilla.
- Store the peach topping in an airtight container for up to a week.
