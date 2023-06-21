Data Visualization Analyst

Nhung Nguyen has 7+ years of experience doing data analysis and data visualization for periodical reports and deep-dive analysis. She grew up in Vietnam, got her B.S. in Finance and then came to the U.S to pursue her M.S. in International Business, specializing in Business Analytics at Oklahoma State University.

Nhung Nguyen approaches all aspects of her job with a passionate, positive, and hard-working mindset. She is always looking for challenges to do research in multiples industries with professional business aptitude. Prior to joining Griffin in 2019, she was a financial analyst at a construction company called Compellier.