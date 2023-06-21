2-Year-Old OKC Parking Tickets Eligible To Be Cleared At Reduced Cost

By: News 9

Oklahoma City announced a penalty reduction program that allows citizens to lessen the cost of overdue parking tickets from up to two years ago.

The program includes anyone with a warrant for an unpaid ticket for class “a” offenses that are dated on or prior to June 30, 2021. If applicable, the penalty would be decreased to an amount similar to the original cost when issued. The window to clear tickets ends in December 2023.

Patrons can also request a hearing if they have financial difficulties. Judges have the authority to waive or lessen expenses for people who cannot afford them.

To pay the ticket call (405) 297-3898 at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, visit the Municipal Court Customer Service Window, 701 Couch Dr., from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day except holidays, or visit okc.gov/court.

The penalty reduction program began in 2019 and has been renewed semi-annually.