Oklahoma Weather Update: Tornado Watch Issued For Western Oklahoma Counties

The risk for severe weather will go up later this afternoon for parts of western Oklahoma. The threat will be large hail and strong winds.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the 80s and 90s. The chance for rain and storms is going up as we get into the afternoon. The overnight temps drop into the 60s, and tomorrow we will raise back up to the 90s.

Weather Alerts:

8:40 p.m.: A tornado watch has been issued for Cimarron County until 10:00pm.

8:20 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Cimarron County until 9:15pm.

8 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Cimarron and Texas County until 9:00pm.

7:25 p.m.: A tornado warning has been issued for Texas County until 8:15pm.

6:50 p.m.: A tornado warning has been issued for Texas County until 7:30pm.

2:50 p.m.: A tornado watch for has been issued for Beaver, Beckham, Ellis, Greer, Harmon, Harper, Roger Mills and Texas County until 10:00pm.



