9 To Know: State Of Emergency, Oklahoma City Fire, Hunter Biden

By: News 9

-

Here are the nine stories you need to know from both Oklahoma and around the world.

9 - The T. Boone Pickens Foundation announces a massive $120 million gift to Oklahoma State University. More than half will go directly to student scholarships.

8 - The city of Oklahoma City will drain the Oklahoma River this fall to make way for a new pedestrian bridge. It's part of MAPS4 plans to connect the new Okana Resort to the Northeast side of the metro.

7 - The City of Edmond's Animal Shelter is closing indefinitely due to Canine Influenza. The shelter closed earlier this month due to the second outbreak of the flu this year, now they say no word on when it may reopen.

6 - A Canadian military surveillance aircraft has detected underwater noises in the massive search for a submersible that vanished while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic. The discovery comes as less than 30 hours of oxygen remains on board.

5 - An Oklahoma City man says he was shocked to discover a murder crime scene in his front yard. Police say 53-year-old Matthew Grummons was found shot to death near SW 15th and Blackwelder.

No arrests have been made.

4 - "I'm very proud of my son." -- that's the first reaction from President Joe Biden -- after his son Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to federal tax offenses in a deal that is likely to spare him time behind bars on a federal weapons charge.

3 - OG&E says power is nearly completely restored in the Oklahoma City metro. However tens of thousands of our neighbors in Tulsa remain without electricity. PSO says it could be Saturday before power is fully restored.

2 - After some confusion among state leaders, 10 Oklahoma counties are now under a state of emergency. The Republican leader of the State Senate signed the declaration saying he was previously unaware both the Governor and Lt. Governor were out of state.

1 - Oklahoma City Firefighters discover a woman dead in an early morning Southwest OKC house fire. It happened near Southwest 29th and Blackwelder. Fire crews tell us there were working smoke detectors in the home.