Oklahoma Co. Sheriff's Office Investigating After ATM Thieves Caught On Camera

Wednesday, June 21st 2023, 5:50 am
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is investigating after at least two people are seen on camera attempting to steal an ATM.
OCSO said this happened on May 19 at a credit union near Southwest 15th Street and South May Avenue.
Two people can be seen attempting to trying pull an ATM machine out of the ground using a vehicle.
The sheriff's office said the two were unable to take any money out of the machine, but did about $34,000 in damage.
