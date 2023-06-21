Oklahoma Co. Sheriff's Office Investigating After ATM Thieves Caught On Camera

By: News 9

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is investigating after at least two people are seen on camera attempting to steal an ATM.

OCSO said this happened on May 19 at a credit union near Southwest 15th Street and South May Avenue.

Two people can be seen attempting to trying pull an ATM machine out of the ground using a vehicle.

The sheriff's office said the two were unable to take any money out of the machine, but did about $34,000 in damage.