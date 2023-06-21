Bethany Children's Health Center Inspiring Kids To Pursue Jobs In Healthcare

By: News 9

-

Bethany Children's Health Center's summer program is inspiring kids to pursue jobs in healthcare.

Tacoma Beckett, a high schooler, is participating in the summer program.

"I think my dream is to help kids just like my brother," Beckett said. "He has a medical condition which makes him have seizures a lot."

Beckett's brother, Quentin, has spent most of his life in Bethany Children's Health Center.

Beckett has seen how Bethany Children’s has helped kids like her brother. Now she wants to return the favor with a future career.

“I think that growing up with a brother that has special needs has opened a whole new world that most people don’t see," Beckett said. "It’s honestly really beautiful. I love it so much.”

Beckett will graduate from Bethany's summer program Thursday.