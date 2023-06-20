‘A Deal That Only The President’s Son Could Receive’: Rep. Hern Reacts To Hunter Biden’s Plea Deal

-

President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, has agreed to a plea deal with the Department of Justice that will keep him from having to stand trial and should spare him any jail time. Republicans are calling it a ‘sweetheart’ deal specially tailored for the president’s son.

Under the arrangement, announced Tuesday morning, the 53-year-old Hunter Biden will plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax offenses, in which he failed to pay hundreds of thousands in federal taxes in 2017 and 2018. Prosecutors will recommend to the judge that Biden be placed on probation, but serve no jail time for the offenses. The agreement will also avoid prosecution on a felony charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user, as long as he completes a diversion program.

A couple of members of the Oklahoma delegation weighed in on the plea agreement Tuesday, with Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK1) calling the deal for Hunter Biden a slap on the wrist.

"Biden’s DOJ is treating Hunter w/ kid gloves, giving him a deal that only the President’s son could receive,” Hern tweeted Tuesday.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Tuesday said the deal is further proof that justice is "a two-tier system in America.”

“If you are the President's leading political opponent, DOJ tries to literally put you in jail and give you prison time," McCarthy said. "If you are the president's son, you get a sweetheart deal."

McCarthy did not directly respond to the question of why a Trump-appointed prosecutor would give a preferential deal to the Democrat Biden. He said the plea agreement won't hurt their investigation and if anything will help it "because the DOJ should not be able to withhold any information now."

Hern backed up McCarthy in saying the deal won't keep House Republicans from going ahead with their own investigations.

"It won’t discourage us from pursuing the justice that the President has said, time, and time again, that his son has done nothing wrong. Now we know that to be different," Hern said. "[And] as the investigations go forward, I think we’re going to find out more than the President wants us to know."

Hunter Biden has been a favorite target of the GOP. As soon as they gained the majority in the U.S. House this year, Republicans opened their own investigation into his actions, believing it will show corrupt dealings that have benefitted the entire Biden family.

Freshman Rep. Josh Brecheen (R-OK2) tweeted, "Hunter Biden's plea deal reinforces what many of us see as a double standard of justice in this country based on political affiliation."

The plea agreement ended a 5-year investigation by the U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss, a Trump appointee. After Joe Biden won the presidency in 2020, Attorney General Merrick Garland allowed Weiss to retain his position and complete his probe into Hunter Biden’s overseas financial dealings, compliance with tax law, and more.

In a statement, Hunter Biden's attorney Christopher Clark said, “I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life. He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward.”

The president’s second son has long acknowledged struggling with addiction following the 2015 death of his brother Beau Biden.

The White House counsel’s office said in a statement that the president and first lady Jill Biden “love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life.”