Shooting Victim Found Dead In Driveway Of SW Oklahoma City Home

A southwest Oklahoma City homeowner made a shocking discovery on Monday in his driveway. Police said a shooting victim died there, and no arrests have been made in the case.

Police believe 53-year-old Matthew Grummons was shot at a home in the 1300 block of South Blackwelder Avenue and walked across the street to Rashaun Lewis’s home and collapsed in his driveway.

Lewis’s Monday morning took an unexpected turn.

“I opened the door to let my dog out,” Rashaun Lewis, a witness, said. “The cops told me to go back inside, and that’s when I found out there was somebody dead in my driveway.”

Lewis said Grummons was a familiar face in the neighborhood.

“I’ve given him a couple bucks to take my yard,” Lewis said. “Given him ice water, something to eat a couple times.”

Lewis thinks the victim possibly ran to his house for help but did not make it. Police said a passerby saw Grummons in the driveway and called for help.

“It was a check the welfare call,” Msgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department said. “A man lying in a driveway not moving. He appeared to have been shot to death.”

Lewis said he never heard gunshots, and police said there were no witnesses that they know of, only the shooter.

“It is unclear to us what happened,” Knight said. “What led up to him being shot.”

Lewis also has to find answers for his children.

“They have a lot of questions,” Lewis said. “Life is real, so is death and put out as much positive as you can.”

No arrests have been made in the case and police ask the public to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200 if they have information about the deadly shooting.