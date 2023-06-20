19-Year-Old Dead After Lincoln County Multi-Vehicle Crash

By: News 9

Bob Mills SkyNews9 Flies Over Multi-Vehicle Crash In Lincoln County

A 19-year-old is dead, and three other people are injured after a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Lincoln County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash happened near E 980 Road and Highway 177.

Robert Jarvis Jr., 19, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

Three other people were injured in the crash, according to OHP.

OHP said the crash involved three vehicles.

What happened in the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more details.