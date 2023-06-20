NWIAA Outreach Education Center Hosts Free Urban Ag Youth Day Event

-

The National Women In Agriculture Association in Oklahoma City is launching a new child care program at a place where the garden is blooming soon and young minds will be blossoming as well.

One of the main goals of the NWIAA is teaching urban farming to youth and promoting equality in the industry.

Speaking of equality, they are being recognized for their initiatives by a national TV crew who is filming a documentary on them.

Finally, CEO of The National Women in Agriculture Association Dr. Tammy Gray-Steele said their new daycare program is a huge opportunity for kids right here in Oklahoma City. "Starting from weeks old all the way up to the age of 18 we are providing intentional life skill opportunities at an early age so they understand agriculture is the main frame of their life"

The childcare program is called sustainable science academy

"You will see in the childcare playground area they have their own little raised beds that outline our fence. Cause we want to be really intentional to teach them food that comes from the ground is the best foods for them."

Once kids begin grade school, the NWIAA offers scholarship programs.

"We start teaching our students how to be good students and make good grades and earn a full ride scholarship from the USDA,” Gray-Steele said.

Another difference is a trust fund after three to five years in the program.

"So, when they go to college, they will have a trust fund where the trustees will be over the funding not the parents,” Gray-Steele said

The goal is equity for all.

"We are really intentional on making sure our children have sustainable life-skill opportunities like other children like 4h FFA. Those are great programs however they are not intentionally in our communities or taught by someone that looks like them,” Gray-Steele said

The daycare will be launching the second week of July. It is at little to no cost to parents. To learn more, click here.