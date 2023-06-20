Man Found Shot To Death In SW Oklahoma City

By: News 9

An investigation is underway after a man appeared to have been found shot to death Monday in southwest Oklahoma City, police said.

Oklahoma City Police said they responded to the scene of a check welfare call at around 6 a.m. near South Pennsylvania Avenue and Southwest 15th Street.

Police said they found Matthew Grummons, 53, who had appeared to have been shot to death.

No arrests have been made in connection to this incident.

Police ask anyone with any information to contact Crime Stoppers at 405-297-1200.