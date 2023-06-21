Oklahoma City Police Investigate Fatal Lake Overholser Crash, Victim Identified

By: News 9

-

Oklahoma City Police responded to a crash Monday night near Lake Overholser that left one person dead and another hospitalized.

The name of the deceased is Eduardo Maldona, 17, according to authorities.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was speeding when they took a turn too fast.

RELATED: Police Investigate Deadly Crash Near Lake Overholser

Investigators said the driver died, and the vehicle's passenger was rushed to the hospital.

Police are investigating whether alcohol was involved.