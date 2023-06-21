Oklahoma City Police Investigate Fatal Lake Overholser Crash, Victim Identified


Wednesday, June 21st 2023, 4:15 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police responded to a crash Monday night near Lake Overholser that left one person dead and another hospitalized.

The name of the deceased is Eduardo Maldona, 17, according to authorities.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was speeding when they took a turn too fast.

RELATED: Police Investigate Deadly Crash Near Lake Overholser

Investigators said the driver died, and the vehicle's passenger was rushed to the hospital.

Police are investigating whether alcohol was involved.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 21st, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 27th, 2023

Top Headlines

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023