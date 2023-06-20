Found Person Identified, Returned Home

By: News 9

Bethany Police Asking For Help Identifying Man

-

UPDATE (10:40 p.m. 6/19/2023): Bethany Police said he has been identified and returned home.

The Bethany Police Department is asking for help identifying this person they located.

Police say he is unable to communicate and are hoping someone recognizes him.

He was located at Northwest 36th Street and North Thompkins Avenue in Bethany at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Authorities ask that if you recognize him, call 405-789-2323.