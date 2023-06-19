Family, Former Principal Hold Special Graduation Ceremony For Special Needs Student

A Norman student whose name was left off her original graduation ceremony finally walks the stage in a special celebration made possible by the outpouring of support from the community.

"She woke up today saying 'mom, mom I’m graduating today I’m graduating!'" Martha Aycox, mother of Chloe Aycox, said.

"It's the culmination of a dream they've had for 14 years," Union High School principal, Kerri Giggs, said.

It's a rite of passage not just a piece of paper.

"This part of our lives is over and on to the next chapter,” Griggs said. “It's just a really impactful and powerful celebration.”

This ceremony is a celebration that special needs teen Chloe Aycox missed out on at Norman North High School.

"It was very sad and disheartening,” Martha said. “She shouldn't have been forgotten."

She said Chloe was informed she was not on the list of graduates at graduation practice.

"I know good people do make mistakes, but this was a mistake that just should've never happened," Martha said.

A viral Facebook post caught the attention of Chloe's former principal, Kerri Griggs.

"I wanted to be part of making sure the focus stayed positive and on Chloe and that she gets to have her moment because that's so important for all kids," Griggs said.

So Griggs gave Chloe a space to celebrate.

"Once a tiger always a tiger," Griggs said.

But Chloe touched Griggs beyond just the classroom.

"I know she learned a lot throughout her life, but really she's taught more than anything,” Griggs said. “Because she's taught everyone–all of the kids and all of the adults–how to be a better person."

"She is just like everyone else,” Griggs said. “It's important to recognize that her dreams are just as valid and important as everyone else’s."

A dream, like this high school graduation.

"It means a whole lot to Chloe,” Martha said. "She has worked hard to get her high school diploma, very hard."