By: News 9

Sassy Mama: Bourbon And Peach Pound Cake

News 9's Sassy Mama shares her bourbon and peach pound cake recipe.

Ingredients:

1 ¾ cups unsalted butter, room temperature, divided 2 cups packed light brown sugar, divided ½ teaspoon cinnamon 4 medium to large peaches, peeled and sliced 1 (8-oz.) package cream cheese, room temperature 1 ½ cups granulated sugar 6 large eggs 1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract, divided 3 cups all-purpose flour, sifted ½ teaspoon salt ¼ cup (2 oz.) bourbon

Glaze:

1 cup powdered sugar 1 tablespoons milk ½ teaspoon vanilla pinch of cinnamon





Instructions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Butter or spray a 10 cup Bundt pan well. In a small sauce pan, melt ¼ cup butter, ½ cup of brown sugar, and cinnamon until butter is melted and simmer for 1 minute. Pour the mixture into the bottom of the Bundt pan. Place slices of peaches on top of the sugar mixture. Use a stand mixer to beat together the cream cheese and remaining butter for 2 minutes or until creamy. Pour granulated sugar into the mixing bowl along with the remaining brown sugar. Mix on medium high for 3-5 minutes or until the mixture is light and creamy. While the mixer is on slowly beat in the eggs one at a time just until the yolks are incorporated. Stir in vanilla. Add sifted dry ingredients one cup at a time and then pour in a 1/3 of the bourbon. Continue until all the flour is mixed in and finish with the last of the bourbon. Pour the cake mix into the Bundt pan. Tap on the counter to release air bubbles. Smooth the top evenly and bake for 1 hour and 25 minutes to 1 hour and 30 minutes. Test cake by using a long skewer to make sure cake is cooked all the way through. Remove from the oven and cool for 30 minutes before inverting onto a wire cooling rack. Continue to cool for 2 hours before transferring to a cake plate. To make the glaze: simply mix powdered sugar, milk and ¼ teaspoon cinnamon till smooth. Once cake is cool drizzle with glaze.





For more Sassy Mama recipes, visit @carynsassymamaross on Instagram.