Sassy Mama: Bourbon And Peach Pound Cake
Monday, June 19th 2023, 4:59 pm
News 9's Sassy Mama shares her bourbon and peach pound cake recipe.
Ingredients:
- 1 ¾ cups unsalted butter, room temperature, divided
- 2 cups packed light brown sugar, divided
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- 4 medium to large peaches, peeled and sliced
- 1 (8-oz.) package cream cheese, room temperature
- 1 ½ cups granulated sugar
- 6 large eggs
- 1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract, divided
- 3 cups all-purpose flour, sifted
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ cup (2 oz.) bourbon
Glaze:
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1 tablespoons milk
- ½ teaspoon vanilla
- pinch of cinnamon
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
- Butter or spray a 10 cup Bundt pan well.
- In a small sauce pan, melt ¼ cup butter, ½ cup of brown sugar, and cinnamon until butter is melted and simmer for 1 minute.
- Pour the mixture into the bottom of the Bundt pan.
- Place slices of peaches on top of the sugar mixture.
- Use a stand mixer to beat together the cream cheese and remaining butter for 2 minutes or until creamy.
- Pour granulated sugar into the mixing bowl along with the remaining brown sugar.
- Mix on medium high for 3-5 minutes or until the mixture is light and creamy.
- While the mixer is on slowly beat in the eggs one at a time just until the yolks are incorporated. Stir in vanilla.
- Add sifted dry ingredients one cup at a time and then pour in a 1/3 of the bourbon. Continue until all the flour is mixed in and finish with the last of the bourbon.
- Pour the cake mix into the Bundt pan. Tap on the counter to release air bubbles.
- Smooth the top evenly and bake for 1 hour and 25 minutes to 1 hour and 30 minutes.
- Test cake by using a long skewer to make sure cake is cooked all the way through.
- Remove from the oven and cool for 30 minutes before inverting onto a wire cooling rack. Continue to cool for 2 hours before transferring to a cake plate.
- To make the glaze: simply mix powdered sugar, milk and ¼ teaspoon cinnamon till smooth. Once cake is cool drizzle with glaze.
