Sassy Mama: Peach Tea Punch
Monday, June 19th 2023, 4:39 pm
By:
News 9
News 9's Sassy Mama shares her peach tea punch, perfect for a hot summer day.
Ingredients:
- 3 family sized black tea bags
- 1 cup fresh mint
- 4 cups water
- 4 ½ cups peach nectar
- ½ can frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed
- ½ cup simple syrup (1/4 cup sugar +1/4 cup water)
- 1 liter ginger ale
- 1 liter mineral water
Instructions:
- In a small sauce pan bring the water to a boil.
- Add 1 cup fresh mint and tea bags.
- Turn off the heat and cover for 10 minutes.
- Remove the lid and use a slotted spoon to remove the mint and tea bags.
- Stir in the peach nectar and lemonade concentrate.
- Chill for 4 hours before serving.
- Prior to serving pour the tea mixture, simple syrup, ginger ale and mineral water into a serving container. Stir and enjoy over ice!
For more Sassy Mama recipes, visit @carynsassymamaross on Instagram.