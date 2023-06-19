Sassy Mama: Peach Tea Punch


Monday, June 19th 2023, 4:39 pm

By: News 9


News 9's Sassy Mama shares her peach tea punch, perfect for a hot summer day.

Ingredients:

  1. 3 family sized black tea bags
  2. 1 cup fresh mint
  3. 4 cups water
  4. 4 ½ cups peach nectar
  5. ½ can frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed
  6. ½ cup simple syrup (1/4 cup sugar +1/4 cup water)
  7. 1 liter ginger ale
  8. 1 liter mineral water


Instructions:

  1. In a small sauce pan bring the water to a boil.
  2. Add 1 cup fresh mint and tea bags.
  3. Turn off the heat and cover for 10 minutes.
  4. Remove the lid and use a slotted spoon to remove the mint and tea bags.
  5. Stir in the peach nectar and lemonade concentrate.
  6. Chill for 4 hours before serving.
  7. Prior to serving pour the tea mixture, simple syrup, ginger ale and mineral water into a serving container. Stir and enjoy over ice!


For more Sassy Mama recipes, visit @carynsassymamaross on Instagram.
