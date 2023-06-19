Sassy Mama: Peach Tea Punch

By: News 9

News 9's Sassy Mama shares her peach tea punch, perfect for a hot summer day.

Ingredients:

3 family sized black tea bags 1 cup fresh mint 4 cups water 4 ½ cups peach nectar ½ can frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed ½ cup simple syrup (1/4 cup sugar +1/4 cup water) 1 liter ginger ale 1 liter mineral water





Instructions:

In a small sauce pan bring the water to a boil. Add 1 cup fresh mint and tea bags. Turn off the heat and cover for 10 minutes. Remove the lid and use a slotted spoon to remove the mint and tea bags. Stir in the peach nectar and lemonade concentrate. Chill for 4 hours before serving. Prior to serving pour the tea mixture, simple syrup, ginger ale and mineral water into a serving container. Stir and enjoy over ice!





For more Sassy Mama recipes, visit @carynsassymamaross on Instagram.