Guthrie Offering Residents Free Transportation, Entrance Into Pelican Bay


Monday, June 19th 2023, 10:40 pm

By: News 9


GUTHRIE, Okla. -

The City of Guthrie is providing a way for their residents to swim this summer.

A trolley is scheduled Monday through Saturday to take residents to Pelican Bay in Edmond. Both the shuttle services and admission into Pelican Bay are free for Guthrie residents who provide proof of residency.

The shuttle will leave from Highland Park at 11:30 a.m. and return from Pelican Bay at 3 p.m.

For more information on transportation or admission, check Guthrie's Facebook page here.
