OG&E: Thousands Of Customers Still Without Power After Weekend Storms


Monday, June 19th 2023, 11:04 am

By: News 9


OG&E is still working to restore power for thousands of customers after a series of storms swept through the state over the weekend.

OG&E said they have restored power for 79 percent of its customers.

The service also said they will have estimated restoration times sometime Monday after they fully access the damage.

Click here for an outage map.

Cooling zones have been set up across the state to help keep people cool after a line of storms caused power outages.

For a full list of cooling zones, click here.
