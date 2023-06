By: News 9

City Of Moore To Host Adult Swim Party Friday Night

-

The City of Moore is throwing an adult swim party.

The party starts this Friday and you must be 21 or older to attend.

Identification will be checked at the gate.

The party is taking place at the Station Aquatic Center from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday night.

Beer will be provided by 405 Brewing Co. and food will be provided by Dos Gringos Cabana food truck.

