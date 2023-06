By: News 9

City Of OKC Permitting And Licensing Portal Relaunched After Hack

-

Oklahoma City leaders said the city's permitting and licensing portal is back up after the website was hacked.

The city said all services, including permitting, licensing and the Action Center's external reporting tools are all back online.

City leaders said there is no evidence that any data was accessed or compromised.