Teamsters Union Votes To Strike If No Agreement Made By End Of July

By: News 9

Teamsters Union Votes To Strike If No Agreement Made By August

Members of the Teamsters Union, which represents around 340,000 UPS workers, voted to strike if no agreement is reached with the company by the end of July.

The Union is seeking higher pay, the elimination "two-tier wages," where newer workers are paid less than older employees for the same job, the removal of surveillance cameras from delivery trucks and more full-time jobs.

If the strike occurs, it could be the largest labor walkout in the nation since the 1950s.