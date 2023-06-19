State Education Department Address Statewide Turnover Rates


Monday, June 19th 2023, 9:28 am

By: News 9


The Oklahoma State Department of Education addressed a rise in turnover rates after the executive director of federal programs moved to Mid-Del Public Schools.

OSDE officials said the federal programs department has been under a reorganization and restructuring process since Superintendent Ryan Walters took office.

"It’s a cultural shift that empowers parents and puts their children’s education as the number one item this agency will focus on," the officials said.
