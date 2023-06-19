OTA Answers Okla. Supreme Court’s Questions On ACCESS Projects

By: News On 6, News 9

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is answering the Oklahoma Supreme Court's questions about their $5 billion ACCESS Oklahoma construction plan.

The OTA told the court that engineers believe they can come to an agreement on a new toll road route around Lake Thunderbird.

They also said they don't believe they need renewed authorization from the state's Council of Bond Oversight before getting validation to sell bonds for the project.

OTA's deputy director said the Authority remains committed to improving the state's transportation system while the ACCESS plan is on hold.