Dodgers Fall 4-3 To Salt Lake Bees

By: News 9

-

The Oklahoma City Dodgers took a loss on Sunday against the Salt Lake Bees, finishing up the five-game series 3-2 in the Bees' favor.

After winning 14-5 against Salt Lake on Thursday, the Dodgers looked to wrap up the series with another win on Sunday, but fell short by a single run.

Oklahoma City will take a break on Monday, before returning to the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Tuesday to face the Las Vegas Aviators.

The series against Las Vegas features six games, all in Oklahoma City. Tickets are available here.