9 To Know: Statewide Power Outages, Juneteenth, OKC Standoff

By: News 9

-

Here are the nine stories you need to know from both Oklahoma and around the world.

9 - Former Oklahoma State Golfer Wyndham Clark wins the U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club. Clark finished 10 under par -- one ahead of Rory MclRoy and two ahead of Scottie Schffler.

8 - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a mail carrier was killed over the weekend after their vehicle was hit by a train. It happened in Bryan County around 2 PM on Saturday. The mail carrier was pronounced dead at the scene.

7 - Oklahoma's Own Oral Roberts University Baseball suffers their first loss of the Men's College World Series. The Golden Eagles fell Florida 4-to-5 yesterday. They pick up against TCU in the losers bracket at one Tuesday afternoon.

6 - A man and woman are injured in an accidental shooting at Barrios restaurant in Midtown. Police say the man carrying the firearm without a holster was arrested. Both people are expected to recover.

5 - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two Oklahomans drowned in separate incidents over the weekend. At Lake Murray, a Yukon man saved a child who had fallen off a raft before Sam Callison was overcome by the water himself. We know another person drowned in the Cimarron River in Logan County.

4 - Severe weather claimed the life of an Oilton, Oklahoma man over the weekend. Police in Creek County tell us the man was with his wife and kids when a tree fell on their home. His name has not been released.

3 - Police are in a standoff with a man they say shot two people. This is near Southwest 42nd and May. Police say one of the two victims is in critical condition.

2 - Today is the Juneteenth holiday meaning federal government offices and banks are closed. Oklahoma City, Edmond, Norman and Yukon offices also closed. Check your city's website for impacts to trash service.

1 - Roughly half a million Oklahomans are waking up without power this morning, after the weekend's severe weather. More than 200,000 homes and businesses are in the dark. The bulk of those outages are in Tulsa. Around 30,000 OG&E customers are without power in Oklahoma City.