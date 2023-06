By: News 9

Thieves Use Forklift, Excavator To Break Into ATM, Oklahoma City Police Say

Oklahoma City Police are investigating after thieves allegedly ripped a bank ATM out of the ground, and hauled it away to break into it.

OCPD said thieves packed a stolen ATM into a truck, and drove off then broke into a business and used an excavator to smash the ATM.

Investigators said whoever it was got away with at least $74,000 in cash.