Links Mentioned On June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19th 2023, 4:32 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

GoFundMe For Family Of Oilton Storm Victim

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of a man who died during the June 17 severe storms that caused damage to several parts of the state.

Click here to donate to the family's GoFundMe.

Cooling Zones Across Oklahoma

Cooling zones have been set up across the state to help keep people cool after a line of storms caused power outages across the state.

For a full list of cooling zones, click here.
