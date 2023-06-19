Oklahoma City Dodgers Fall To Salt Lake City 4-3


Sunday, June 18th 2023, 7:50 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Dodgers are on a tear this season, so much so that the LA Dodgers have called up a handful of players, leaving the AAA affiliate a little shorthanded.

OKC was 47-20 heading into the Sunday game with Salt Lake City and already have a big lead on the division.

On Sunday, SLC was too much for the Dodgers, taking the game with a 4-3 score.

News 9's Chris Williams was live at the park with a recap, at 5:30 p.m.
