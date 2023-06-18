OG&E Works To Restore Widespread Power Outages Following Severe Storms

By: News On 6, News 9

Severe storms left behind widespread power outages across much of Oklahoma due to damaging winds that impacted a large portion of OG&E’s service area overnight and into Sunday morning.

As of 11:30 a.m., around 76,000 customers are without service.

More than 2,200 OG&E personnel have been deployed to restore service to homes and businesses that can accept power.

Additional resources will be added as crews continue to work as quickly and safely as possible.

OG&E crews began visually inspecting damage that could not be seen overnight revealing extensive impacts to equipment in several areas in Oklahoma.

Damages include downed power lines, broken power poles and damage to other equipment attached to poles.

Overnight a technical issue was discovered that prevented customer communications from operating correctly.

The issue was resolved and did not prevent crews from restoring power.

OG&E issued the following statement:

"We know this was frustrating for customers and sincerely apologize for any concern or inconvenience this may have caused.

Estimated restoration times will not be available until full damage assessments are complete, which will likely take most of Sunday. OG&E crews will advise when restoration times are available.

We will continue to restore power as quickly and safely as possible following repairs to the grid."

Guidance for Customers

Downed power lines may still be energized and should be considered dangerous. Stay away from them and anything they are touching. Report a downed power line by calling 800-552-6870. OG&E customers can quickly report and monitor outages: By using the mobile app to submit a report Submit a report online here. Text OUT to 32001 if signed up for myOGEalerts Call 405-272-9595 (OKC metro) or 800-552-6870 (all other areas)



